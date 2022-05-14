DeTar Hospital
- Rosa Deleon and KC Pitt, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:46 p.m. April 22, 2022
- Gladys Vazquez and Ismael Mancera Jr., of Palacios, a daughter, 1 pound, 10 ounces, at 6:34 p.m. April 22, 2022
- Mariah Martinez and Dallas Ponton, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:52 a.m. April 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. April 25, 2022
- Chelsie Arriaga and Nathan Davis, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:03 p.m. April 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Comer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. April 25, 2022
- Madelyn Chipps, of Goliad, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:48 p.m. April 25, 2022
- Haylee Olguin and Isaac Shelton, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:23 a.m. April 26, 2022
- Maria Lara Zamudio and Jose Briones, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:51 a.m. April 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Philip Dennis, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. April 26, 2022
- Ada Hernandez and Nick Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:57 a.m. April 27, 2022
- Cenaida Gonzales, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:17 p.m. April 27, 2022
- Malyssa Little, of Woodsboro, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. April 28, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeramy Dygert, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. April 29, 2022
- Madison Perez and Angel Valdez, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. April 29, 2022
- Raven Garcia and Daniel Castillo Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. April 29, 2022
- Kendra Lipscomb and Michael Cowan, of Shiner, a son, 3 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:49 p.m. April 29, 2022
- Hannah Marshall and Kyle Malaer, of Port Lavaca, twin daughters, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:03 p.m., and 4 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:04 p.m. April 30, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
- Sebastian and D’Andra Rodriquez, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:27 p.m. April 29, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Bijay Dhungel, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. April 29, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Blake Eggemeyer, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:14 a.m. May 1, 2022
- Sean and Brijida Worley, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:57 a.m. May 2, 2022
- Chris and Alyssa Villarreal, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:29 p.m. May 2, 2022
- Kalie Nowlin, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:34 p.m. May 2, 2022
- Arianna Adames, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:51 a.m. May 3, 2022
- Jadyn Anzualda and Alexia Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. May 3, 2022
- Jacob Naderhoff and Rochelle Garcia, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:39 p.m. May 4, 2022
- Marco Franco and Sonya Catete, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:33 p.m. May 5, 2022
- Bailey Myers and Braden Pieprzyca, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. May 6, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Whitley, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:47 p.m. May 6, 2022
- Michael Rodriguez and Rahzel Escobar, a son, 6 pounds, at midnight May 7, 2022
- Victoria Enriquez and Saige Brooks, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. May 9, 2022
- Justin and Tracy Wooldridge, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. May 10, 2022
- Thomas and Sarah Hamman, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:24 a.m. May 10, 2022
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.