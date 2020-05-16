DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Kelvn Escamilla, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. April 27, 2020
- Jacqueline Andrade and Seth Zapata, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:23 p.m. April 28, 2020
- Mia Brown and Daryon Ramirez, of Refugio, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. April 29, 2020
- Casandra Hardaway and Jamal Bryant, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:37 p.m. April 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Alton Oehlke, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:12 p.m. April 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ahmed Beraich, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 1:57 p.m. May 1, 2020
- Tieyanna Haynes and Layne Caballero, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:46 p.m. May 2, 2020
- Lisa Balderaz, a son, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:32 a.m. May 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Harryman, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. May 3, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
