Citizens Medical Center
- Trey and Kayla Neel, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 1, 2019
- David J. and Allison Renken Steffek, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019
- John Garcia and Brittany Cotton, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019
- Max and Courtney Herrera, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019
- Josephine Garza, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:27 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019
- Thomas Valdez and Alexis Mendoza, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019
- Nathan and Heather Gold, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:21 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019
- Bryce Gossett and Magdalena Pena, a daughter, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019
- Kylie Reyes and Eli Espindola, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 6, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kim Nguyen,
a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces,
- at 12:06 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Myles King, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019
- Cody and Amy Kloesel, twins: a daughter, 4 pounds, 15 ounces at 9:35 a.m.; a daughter, 4 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:36 a.m. Aug. 7, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Rogelio Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019
- Bryan and Shannon Rampley, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019
- Vincent and Lindsey Muehr, a daughter, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.