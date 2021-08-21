DeTar Hospital
- Alyssa Bernal and Cory Sauceda Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 2:44 a.m. Aug. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis, a daughter, 2 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 2, 2021
- Firdaws Lmimouni and Aziz Eddhayaa, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 2, 2021
- Bianca Navarro and Kevin Lawwill, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Sean Donovan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021
- Cierra Ybarra and Brandon Salazar, a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:56 a.m. Aug. 4, 2021
- Melissa Menchaca and Caleb Balboa, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 4, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Roger Garcia Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021
- Laurie Martinez and Michael Cyrkin, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021
- Priscilla Gamez and Eric Mesa, of Yoakum, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021
- Monica Cavazos, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021
- Maisee Hinojosa and Jeremiah Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021
- Victoria Delagarza and Rene De La Garza, a daughter, 3 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021
- Teresa Callis and Howard Edwards Jr., of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021
- Jeanette Rodriguez and David Artiaga Sr., a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:09 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021
- Gabrielle Ramirez and Sammy Hernandez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:48 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021
- Amanda Houston and Robert Hardrick, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:01 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021
- Dezire Simmons and Larryon Forde, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray Casillas, a son, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:23 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021
- Yaquelin Perez and Artemio Alfaro, a son, 9 pounds, at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021
- Natalie Guajardo and Blake Houck, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021
- Randi Murphy and Robert McCurry, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 11, 2021
- Tania Morales and Antonio Hernandez IV, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:12 p.m. Aug. 11, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Coleman, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. Aug. 12, 2021
- Natalia Avalos and Mauricio Avila, a son, 7 pounds, at 10:27 a.m. Aug. 12, 2021
- Sara Beyer and William Ling, of Schulenburg, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 12, 2021
- Lekisha Bedford and Carlos Basnight Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Jimenez, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
