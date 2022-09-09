Citizens Medical Center
- Ambria and Laron Bates, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Aug. 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Dick, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022.
- Isaiah Villalobos and Jaylene Cox, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:44 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022.
- Jake and Paige Williams, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 18, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Keeton Mark Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Austin Castillo and Mariza Guerrero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Jose and Laekyn Lemus, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:24 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Julia A. and Jared A. Mitchell, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Martin Balboa and Brittany Ovalle, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022.
- Blake and Ashley Mozisek, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 20 , 2022.
- Brandon and Lauren Fischer, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:25 a.m. Aug 22, 2022.
- Corey and Leah Center, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 10:04 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022.
- Jacob Villanueva and Rebecca Mireles, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022.
- Tommy and Samantha Moore, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:20 a.m., Aug. 24, 2022.
- Lauren Frederiksen and Derek Moya, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 24, 2022.
- Mac and Kayla Long, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022.
- Graciela Martinez and Gilbert Vega III, twins, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022; a son, 3 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022.
- Emily Garcia and William Cunningham, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 28, 2022.
- Destiny Flores and Jesus Perez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022.
- Barret and Rachel Turner, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022.
- Hailey Rodriguez and Lupe Baladez, a daughter, 2 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:24 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022.
DeTar Hospital
- Taela Hayes, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022.
- Trisha Tristan and Cesar Pena, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Allen Hilscher, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022.
- Teaaron Harvey, a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022.
- Eaaron Harvey, a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022.
- Jaela McAfee, of Yoakum, a son, 9 pounds, at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Pietro Jordao, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jason Newbern, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Desiree Contreras and Anthony Murphy Jr., of Beeville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Kucera, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Shaun Garza, of Lolita, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 19, 2022.
- Lauren Kennedy and Jerry Rogers III, of Inez, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 22, 2022,
- Devan Solis and Zackary Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. Aug. 22, 2022.
- Makeshia Isaac, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 22, 2022.
- Robin Villegas and Clay Riser, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022.
- Caitlyn Cortinas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Meitzen, a daughter 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Leonardo Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022.
- Valerie Ruiz and Jettric Barnett, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022.
- Cheyenne Davis and Carlton Tarver III, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:02 a.m. Aug. 25, 2022.
- Samantha Salas and David Villarreal, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022.
- Angelita Hernandez and Jonathan Abrego Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022.
- Hannah Liserio, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, 11:51 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022.
- Taylor Smith and Michael Dugan, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:31 a.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Julia Escobar and Tavon Bates, a boy, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:27 a.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Linda Cortez and Joaquin Morales Jr., of Kenedy, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:30 a.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Sherrena Thornton, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:46 a.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Madison Reyes and Mark Brown, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:24 p.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Corbin Lauger, a son, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Christina Colin and Adrian Solorio, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:26 p.m. Aug.26, 2022.
- Shaena Farrior and Bradley Guidry, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:43 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022.
- Shawna Malcolm and Roberto Castillo, of Shiner, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 28, 2022.
- Arianna Elliott and Benjamin Follis, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:38 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022.
- Gabrielle Heysquierdo and Oscar Ysassi Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Abel Conchola, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022.
- Clarissa Barrera and Joshua Rosales, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022.
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Gonzalez, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.