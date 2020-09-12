DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Armando Monjaras, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020
- Autumn Vela and Jorge Soliz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Trent Winter, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:39 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020
- Rommel and Jesseca Morales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:29 a.m. Aug. 26, 2020
- Makayla Riggs and Abraham Segovia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Prisiliano Trejo, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Felipe Sotuyo, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:14 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Camryn Edwards, of Seadrift, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Savannah Jahn, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Jan IV, a son, 8 pounds, at 12:21 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020
- Nicole Slavik and Easton Gonzales, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:53 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Priesmeyer, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:26 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020
- Tyler and Ashley Burns, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:28 a.m. Aug. 29, 2020
- Brittany Dickerson and Johnnie Curry, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 30, 2020
- Jesica Luna and Juan Reyes, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Andrew and Brandi Gayle, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Francisco and Janie Vargas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 27, 2020
- Randy Rodriguez and Crystal Garcia, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020
- Val and Marcie Mungia, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1 a.m. Aug. 31, 2020
- Matthew and Stacy Chavez, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 31, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Chad Wrobliski, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 31, 2020
- Angelina Peralez and Ryan Montalvo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020
- Mason and Rika Miller, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 2, 2020
- Ethan Torres and Alaine Ramirez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 4, 2020
- Tyler and Elyse Bauerle, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Sept. 7, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.