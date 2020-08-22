DeTar Hospital
- Savana Dominguez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Kiehana Davis, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Ociel and Brenda Ontiveros, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Francisca Garcia and Paul Solis Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 4, 2020
- Monesha Moore and Christopher Parker, of Houston, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. John Stockbauer IV, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Osedueda Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Novak, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:19 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020
- Natalie and AJ Gonzales, of Beeville, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:26 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Williams Santiago, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 9, 2020
- Vicky Dobecka and Dominic Robles, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 9, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
