DeTar Hospital

  • Selena Soto and Isaac Duran, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
  • Abigail Horn, of Palacios, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
  • Patience and Justin Matias, twin daughters, twin a: 1 pound, 15 ounces, twin b: 1 pound, 4 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 11, 2020
  • Haeley and Jesus Navarro, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020
  • Brenda and Cecilio Mar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:26 a.m. Aug. 12, 2020
  • Julie Benavides and Kade January, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 12, 2020
  • Ashley Parks, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
  • Ramonica Robinson and Kendrick Wilson, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 13, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vasquez Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Meyer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
  • Reina Aguilar and Cedric Times, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020
  • Jazmin Perry and Adam Guerra, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020
  • Rebecca Bujnoch and William Johnson, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Amber Cano and Jonathan Garcia, of Goliad, a daughter, 3 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Clay and Vern Crockett, of Inez, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Marisol Garcia and Juan Torres Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Cold Deming, of Nordheim, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:58 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Silena Guillen and Edward Pena, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 19, 2020
  • Jessamine Ybarra and Johnny Lopez Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
  • Kimberly Deleon and Dylan Alvarez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:27 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
  • Jonie Laredo and Joseph Hollaway, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
  • Alisha Shellman and Daniel Estrada, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020
  • Ashley Mondrut and Anthony Baker, of Livingston, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:51 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020
  • Robin Beck and Jenaro Montes III, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020
  • Nicole and William Slough, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020
  • Estella Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:40 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020
  • Montana Neuman and Alexander Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020
  • Krystal Johnson and Thomas Popish, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 23, 2020

Citizens Medical Center

  • Mr. and Mrs. Gerardo Jose Rodriguez, a daughter, 8pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020
  • Austin Gloor and Jordynn January, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:00 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020
  • Micheal Rodriguez and Evelyn Juarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 9, 2020
  • Daniel Willis and Bria Olvera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
  • Gloria Sosa and Fletcher Robinson Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:36 a.m. Aug. 11, 2020
  • Tracy and Kevin Kulick, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020
  • Jeffrey Gonzalez and Jennifer Castillo, a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
  • Oscar and Brandy Almaraz, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
  • Jon Garza and Maribel Jaramillo, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020
  • Thereca Clay, a daughter, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Payne, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Martinez Garcia Jr., a daughter, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:54 a.m. Aug. 15, 2020
  • Myranda Claire Cano, a son, 6 pounds, at 7:56 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020
  • Jacob Hardee and Nicole Longoria, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020
  • Sergio and Perla Salazar, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020
  • Tina Flores, a daughter, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:31 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020
  • Draigon Lee Garza Silvas and Layla Brown, a son, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Luna III, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:08 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020
  • DeAnna Click and Derrick Broome, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020
  • Kody and Averie Casares, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020
  • Daniel Hernandez Jr. and Rochelle Gonzales, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:03 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020
  • Ricardo and Petra Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:36 a.m. Aug. 23, 2020
  • Jacob and Brooke Belicek, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020
  • Gerad and Courtney Lenhart, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:58 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020
  • Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Taylor, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:59 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020
  • Mr. Salvador Rodriguez and Mrs. Yalitza Alvarado, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 24, 2020
  • Santos and Jessica Lozano, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:40 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020
  • Esteban and Irene Sandoval, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020
