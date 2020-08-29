DeTar Hospital
- Selena Soto and Isaac Duran, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
- Abigail Horn, of Palacios, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
- Patience and Justin Matias, twin daughters, twin a: 1 pound, 15 ounces, twin b: 1 pound, 4 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 11, 2020
- Haeley and Jesus Navarro, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020
- Brenda and Cecilio Mar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:26 a.m. Aug. 12, 2020
- Julie Benavides and Kade January, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 12, 2020
- Ashley Parks, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
- Ramonica Robinson and Kendrick Wilson, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vasquez Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Meyer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
- Reina Aguilar and Cedric Times, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020
- Jazmin Perry and Adam Guerra, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020
- Rebecca Bujnoch and William Johnson, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:58 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
- Amber Cano and Jonathan Garcia, of Goliad, a daughter, 3 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
- Clay and Vern Crockett, of Inez, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 18, 2020
- Marisol Garcia and Juan Torres Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:09 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cold Deming, of Nordheim, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:58 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020
- Silena Guillen and Edward Pena, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 19, 2020
- Jessamine Ybarra and Johnny Lopez Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
- Kimberly Deleon and Dylan Alvarez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:27 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
- Jonie Laredo and Joseph Hollaway, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 19, 2020
- Alisha Shellman and Daniel Estrada, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020
- Ashley Mondrut and Anthony Baker, of Livingston, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:51 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020
- Robin Beck and Jenaro Montes III, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020
- Nicole and William Slough, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020
- Estella Flores, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:40 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020
- Montana Neuman and Alexander Garcia, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020
- Krystal Johnson and Thomas Popish, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 23, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. Gerardo Jose Rodriguez, a daughter, 8pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020
- Austin Gloor and Jordynn January, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:00 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020
- Micheal Rodriguez and Evelyn Juarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 9, 2020
- Daniel Willis and Bria Olvera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020
- Gloria Sosa and Fletcher Robinson Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:36 a.m. Aug. 11, 2020
- Tracy and Kevin Kulick, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020
- Jeffrey Gonzalez and Jennifer Castillo, a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
- Oscar and Brandy Almaraz, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020
- Jon Garza and Maribel Jaramillo, a son, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020
- Thereca Clay, a daughter, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Payne, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Martinez Garcia Jr., a daughter, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:54 a.m. Aug. 15, 2020
