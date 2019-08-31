DeTar Hospital
- Atira Lopez and Philip Zamarripa, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3;11 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019
- Haley Walker and Felix Mendez III, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019
- Farran Brooks and Anthony Gonzales, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:03 a.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Beverly Liendo and Patrick Franke, of Yorktown, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:14 a.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Biviana Hernandez and Mark Gonzales Jr, of Goliad, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:13 a.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Hilary Baladez and Xavier Hernandez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Jessana Gamez and Bradley Perez, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Benavidez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Elizabeth Martinez and Joseph Bargas, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:37 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Darryle Walker, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Kendra Mayfield and Casey Loest, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:31 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Dominac Gaines, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Tony Guinn Jr., of Nordheim, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joedavid Guzman, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. John Hardin, of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounces, at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 16, 2019
- Gloria Arredondo, a daughter, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:51 a.m. Aug. 16, 2019
Mr. and Mrs. Scott Matta, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:14 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019
- Mayra Serrano Martinez and Matthew Luna, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019
- Patricia Ligues-Sandoval and Pedro De La Rosa Jr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019
- Betsy Espino and Micah Morales, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. Aug. 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Fulbright, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Dominia Taufaasau Vincent and Robert Armstrong Sr., of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Novosad, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:08 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Barry Romano, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Lucia Munoz and Isaiah Jimenez, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:16 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Garcia, of Woodsboro, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Bergeron, of Kenedy, a son, 6 pounds, at 6:41 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Lindsey and Sean Donovan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Katherine and Grant Martin, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Raven Thompson and Darius Davis, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5;24 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Jasmin Jackson and Anthony Gipson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Salazar, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Veronica Martinez and Erwin Alvarado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:36 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019
Jennison Haubert and Tristan Garcia, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 23, 2019
- Marisol Ochoa and Aaron Pedraza, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. Aug. 23, 2019
- Maressa Gamez and Lizandro Cantarero, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. Aug. 24, 2019
- Martha Miguel Juan and Ambrosio Lopez Ayala, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Arianna Jackson and Keyon Woods, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019
Edward and Jennifer Hranicky, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 12, 2019
- Matias Alvarez Jr. and Melanie De Leon, a son, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019
- John Crawford and Tatum Monk, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- John Lucio Gonzalez and Sandra Munguia, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:21 a.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Emma Hoffman and William Layman, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Sarah and Michael Brown, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019
- Ja’Nell Smith-Barefield, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Alexis Gamboa and Aaron Charles, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Arik and Victoria Uresti, a son, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 15, 2019
- Felicia Vela Zavala, a son, 4 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:04 a.m. Aug. 16, 2019
- Kimberly Salas, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:23 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019
- Darrell and Tanya Cox, a son, 9 pounds, at 7:16 a.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Kenneth II and Damiana Eller, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Jessica Couch and Kyle Condel, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 19, 2019
- Anthony and Kyla Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019
- Kristen Hanzelka and Richard Gonzales Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019
- Dakota Williams and Ruby Ortiz, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Rafael and Christina Huerta, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019
- Dominic Galindo and Yadira Guzman Vazquez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:24 a.m. Aug. 21, 2019
- Fred Jr. and Charday Tamez, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:43 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019
