DeTar Hospital
- Shanna Brumbelow and Michael Bonilla, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo Guerra, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. Aug. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rodriguez Jr. Iii, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. James Repka Jr., of Refugio, a son, 8 pounds, at 8 a.m. Aug. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jorge Zancen, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 9:19 a.m. Aug. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jaime Mendoza Sr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:28 a.m. Aug. 28, 2019
Desirae Alvarado and Christopher Pena Sr., a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 28,
- 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Cunning, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019
- Kayla Avila-Aycock, a daughter, 4 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Saski Jr., a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019
- Sabrina Oleksy and Jesus Benavides, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Egg, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 29, 2019
- Nickie Garcia and Mark Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:21 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Sean Torres, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
