DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Leopold Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. April 25, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Colton Hummel-Steffler, of Seadrift, a son, 8 pounds 14ounces, at 11:13 p.m. April 25, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. David Wood, of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. April 26, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Luke Laskowski, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds 1 ounce, at 12:15 p.m. April 28, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcos Romo, of Beeville, a son, 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 7:48 p.m. April 29, 2023.
- Madelynn Rivera and Alex Arnold, a daughter, 5 pounds 12 ounces at 7:29p.m. April 30, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Feaster IV, of Refugio, a daughter, 8 pounds 8 ounces at 2:28 p.m. May 1, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel De Los Santos, of Karnes City, a son, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. May 1, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Goodner, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds 14 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. May 3, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Noah Perales, a daughter, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 12:17 p.m. May 3, 2023.
- Laura Cavazos and Stephen Burns, of Bay City, a son, 6 pounds 1 ounce, at 4:31 p.m. May 3, 2023.
- Leslie Garcia and Rodolfo Casarez III, of Refugio, a daughter, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 8:40 p.m. May 3, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Vedrenne, a daughter, 5 pounds 1ounce, at 9:31 p.m. May 3, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Gerardo Lopez, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. May 4, 2023.
- Breanna Burleson and Skylar Saenz, a daughter, 8 pounds 2 ounces at 2:49 p.m. May 6, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Olvera, of Louise, a son, 8 pounds 14 ounces, at 9:55 a.m. May 7, 2023.
- Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Garcia. of Palacios, a son, 6 pounds 7 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. May 8, 2023.
- Sierra Penn and Lester Pullen, a daughter, 6 pounds 13 ounces, at 5:43 p.m. May, 8, 2023.
- Morgan Mueller and Jeffrey Ramirez, of Inez, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 6:56 p.m. May 8, 2023.
