DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Jansky, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Brewer, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:22 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019
- Flor Hernandez and Armando Martinez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:32 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Cullan Andress, a son, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:06 a.m. Dec. 29, 2019
- Tori Loredo and Richard Crandal, of Yoakum, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019
- Faith Nelson and Randall Newman, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Hillman, of Gonzales, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Kristy Pompa and Willard Mathis Jr., of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Stephen Sr., a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Brittney Hernandez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:19 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Edna Bustos, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 8:11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Tia Holmes and Dylan Villanueva, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Mathew Stary and Amanda Franke, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at Dec. 24, 2019 at 1:23 a.m.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Casarez, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at Dec. 24, 2019 at 1:53 a.m.
- Conner and Maddie McCracken, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 6:02 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019
- Aaron Martinez and Haley Maldonado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Stone, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019
- Nina Jo Morin and Jason Mathews, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Dec. 27, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Devin Nieto, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Saunders, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Bryla Burt and Anthony Doyle, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019
- Charles III and Jennifer Mueller, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Anissa Salas and Alberto Ramirez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, at 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Alvaro and Nirvana
- Ramirez, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:41 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Ariel and Anita Rodriguez, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019
- Jose Lozano Jr. and Rosalinda Klamm, a daughter, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Jan. 2, 2020
- Ashley Gohlke and Jason Galvan, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020
- Justine Salas and Nato Rangel, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 2:53 a.m. Jan. 3, 2020
- Lisa Ochoa and Nathan Sabedra, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:06 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.