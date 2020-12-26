DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Brady Gerner and Christian Calzada, a son, 8 pounds, at 9:36 a.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Luciano Murillo a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Gabriela Albiar, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces at 2:22 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Jose and Norelia Ochoa, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Benjamin Jr. and Angela Hurtado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 5, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Vallejo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020
- Laura Garcia and Johnny Ray Rodriguez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:46 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justice Cano, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020
- Andrew and Hsin Yu(Cindy) Wang, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020
- Brian Parker and Amanda Reyna, a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020
- Jerome and Jennifer Williams, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020
- Irvin Puente Suarez and Gabriela Pardo Hernandez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:53 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020
- Joel and Lindsey Koch, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Robby Reeves, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:47 a.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Robert Jaso and Kasandra Hernandez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Santillan, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020
- Jorge and Maria Mazuca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:24 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020
- Aaron Cates and Katherine Gonzales, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020
- Ruben and Melinda Cruz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:09 p.m. Dec. 17, 2020
- Alexis Parker and Aaron Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:18 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020
- Arthur and Brook Boykin, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:43 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020
- Eduardo and Christine Infante, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:35 p.m. Dec. 18, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.