DeTar Hospital
- Kylie Reyes and Eli Espindola, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gibson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Smith, of Point Comfort, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. William Obsta, of Inez, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Orrego, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020
- Kiondra Miller and Matthew-Christopher Mayo, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020
- Desiree Salas and Brandon Smart, of Runge, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020
- Tatum Monk and John Craword, a son, 8 pounds, at 8:32 a.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Shawna Beckner and Jeremy Moore, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Christina Traeger, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Syndell Delarosa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020
- Mayra Barrientos and Jose Lopez, Jr., of Goliad, a son, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:49 a.m. Dec. 7, 2020
- Victoria Balli and Philip Garamillo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:53 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Janysek III, of Kenedy, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:38 a.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Sean Tynes Jr., a son, 6 pounds, at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Matamoros, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ian Cavazos, a son, 7 pounds, at 3:41 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Luke Laskowski, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Jade Lockstedt and Christopher Garcia Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020
- Veronica and Isaac Rodriguez Jr., of Kenedy, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020
- Shelly Drouin and Isaac Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:19 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dominguez, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020
- Jessie Castellano and Andrew Verhey Sr., of Refugio, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Martin Resendiz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Elizabeth Uresti and David Delgado, of Palacios, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Alyha Carrasco and Christian Perez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:28 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Alyss Arce and Octavion Villarreal, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Jordan Medina and George Gonzales, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Alexa Randle, of Fort Worth, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:22 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. James Craig, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:22 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020
- Scarlett Rivera and Mario Lozano Jr., of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. James Irvin, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 13, 2020
- Blanca Martinez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:54 a.m. Dec. 14, 2020
- Clarissa Flores and Cipriano Sanchez, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Taylor, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8 a.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven Couch, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:28 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Madison Gardner and Sebastian Trevino, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:54 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Adolfo Servin, of Karnes City, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Benson, of Beeville, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Lopez, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:42 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
