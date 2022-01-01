DeTar Hospital

  • Rebecca Dominguez and Manuel Aleman Sr., of Premont, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
  • Ashley Pina and Felix Camacho, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
  • Barbara Guerra and Robert Deleon, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Williams II, of Tuleta, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
  • Christina Higgs and Chase Cowan, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Hector Camacho, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. James Hrabovsky Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 8:03 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gleinser, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021
  • Hailey Stone and Nathan Sappington, of Edna, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Mike Garcia Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Chad Walker, of Woodsboro, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Adam Rodriguez, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021
  • Rajaysa Franklin and Bronson Garner, a daughter, 3 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Woodson, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Grant Webernick, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:19 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021
  • Valerie Cardenas and Dominic Martin, of Louise, a son, 7 pounds, at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Jacinto, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Angel Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ohrt, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 24, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported.

