DeTar Hospital
- Rebecca Dominguez and Manuel Aleman Sr., of Premont, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
- Ashley Pina and Felix Camacho, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Barbara Guerra and Robert Deleon, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Charles Williams II, of Tuleta, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Christina Higgs and Chase Cowan, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Hector Camacho, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. James Hrabovsky Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, at 8:03 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gleinser, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021
- Hailey Stone and Nathan Sappington, of Edna, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Mike Garcia Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Chad Walker, of Woodsboro, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Rodriguez, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Sanchez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021
- Rajaysa Franklin and Bronson Garner, a daughter, 3 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Woodson, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Grant Webernick, of Edna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:19 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021
- Valerie Cardenas and Dominic Martin, of Louise, a son, 7 pounds, at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Jacinto, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Angel Rodriguez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ohrt, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 24, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.