DeTar Hospital

  • Mr. and Mrs. Colby Snyder, of Inez, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022
  • Elijah Estrada and David Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:34 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022
  • Bianca Harvey, of Bloomington, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:06 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Laughunn, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:09 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Jalufka, of Moulton, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022
  • Valeria Molinar and James Salinas Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:16 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Slavik, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:19 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022
  • Crystal Aguirre and Zachary Delarosa, of Bloomington, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:53 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022
  • Autumn Garcia and Eric Ramirez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joel Guerrero, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 9, 2022

Citizens Medical Center

  • Makayla Licerio, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:39 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021
  • Aaron Lopez and Alexis Parker, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:47 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021
  • Reid Musselwhite and Ayla White, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Gene Gordon, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:43 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021
  • Jonas and Lessly Titus, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021
  • Erin and Brittany Smith, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:35 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021
  • Hannah Davis and John Edwards, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021
  • Timothy and Meghan Stewart, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021
  • Kaitlin Davis and Joseph Guajardo, a daughter, 1 pound, 12 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021
  • Deslie and Kevin Garcia, a daughter, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 24, 2021
  • Gabriela Vasquez and Martin De La Cruz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, 2021
  • Kendal Nino and Doston Whitfield, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 24, 2021
  • Taylor and Andrea Harvey, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021
  • Foster and Jordan Burchett, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:18 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021
  • Justin Garcia and Keilah Gloria, daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:22 a.m. Dec. 29, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Preston Whitley, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021
  • Brianna and Myles King, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021
  • Christen Garcia and Raymundo Martinez, a son, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:32 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022
  • Ashley Escobar and Tyler Graves, a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022
  • Kai-Lani Ybarra and Isaiah Glover, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:47 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022
  • Marshall and Melissa Mach, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:52 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022
  • Geraldo and Delilah Acosta, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022
  • Kaleb and Kylee Scott, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022
  • Diana and Clay LaPoint, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounces, at 7:31 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022
  • Katheryn McMurrey and Clint Williams, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022
  • Shannan Kelton-Alexander, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022
  • Dustin and Kelsey Kirchoff, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:50 a.m. Jan. 7, 2022
  • Josue Avila and Kayla Andrade, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:12 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022

