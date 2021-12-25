DeTar Hospital
- No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Zayra Garcia and Dillon Butler, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. Dec. 6, 2021
- Jonathan Andrews and Angela Vereeke, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:43 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021
- James and Cailie Foote, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:24 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021
- Odilia Rodriguez, a son, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021
- Santana Martinez, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021
- Jess and Haleigh Goslin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 8, 2021
- Edwin Mendez and Evelyn Cervantes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021
- Robert Ortiz and Milesha Brown, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:21 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021
- Jose and Ashley Macias, daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, 11:13 a.m. Dec. 9, 2021
- Patricia Juarez and Justin Zamora, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 12:24 a.m. Dec. 10, 2021
- Rosalio and Valerie Romero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
- Adam and Kami Utley, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:54 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
- Austin and Delicia Hicks, a son, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:38 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021
- Miranda Farias and Alec Castillo, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Eleazar Guevara and Kiersten Parsons, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Clay Koudela, twins, a son, 3 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:10 p.m., and a daughter, 3 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:13 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Brandi Basquez and Jason Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021
- Vien Ho and Tram Tran, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Dec. 15, 2021
- Adrian Jonathan and Whitley Gonzalez, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021
- Adrian Perez and Kathleen Fuente, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
- Tino and Michelle Perez, a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
- Ismael Herrera and Jamie Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021
- Angela Ochoa, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021
- Angel Rosales, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:52 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.