DeTar Hospital
- Tammie Trevino, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Braden Neskora, of Inez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019
- Brittany Kamplain and Remington Steele, a son, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Elias Pena of Goliad, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019
- Joslyn Trevino and Steven Garcia, of Telferner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 11:54 a.m., Dec. 11, 2019
- Judith Rivera and Jerry Soto, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:48 p.m., Dec. 11, 2019
- Marina Escalon and Jacob Sanchez, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:20 p.m., Dec. 11, 2019
- Trishanna Smith and Jonathan Martinez, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:21 p.m., Dec. 13, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
