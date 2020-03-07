DeTar Hospital
- Audelia and Julio Vidal, of Edna, a son, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 5:06 a.m. Feb. 25, 2020
- Brandi and Brandon Richter, a son, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Adamek, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds 2 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020
- Samara Neal and Ty Hastings, a son, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020
- Denise Paola Santos and Robert Casupanan, a daughter, 6 pounds 10 ounces, Feb. 27, 2020
- Katelyn and Adam Jeffers, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds 5 ounces, at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020
- Jazmun Gonzales and Fred Holcombe Sr., a son, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:03 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020
- Desiree Perez and Matthew Macias, a daughter, 7 pounds 9 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020
- Stephanie and Chestly Gobar, a son, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020
- Myriah Romo and David Pena, a daughter, 7 pounds 8 ounces, at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020
- Bethany Villarreal and Douglas Kalmus, a daughter, 7 pounds 1 ounces, at 8:42 a.m. March 1, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Nathan and Chelsey Wooldridge, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:12 a.m. Feb. 26, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Weston Shoemate, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. Feb. 26, 2020
- Dave and Veronica Gajer, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hickl, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020
- Alex and Hannah Adair, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:24 a.m. Feb. 28, 2020
- Jordan Zimmermann and Kayla Novosad, a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:38 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020
- Justin and Tracy Etheridge, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020
- Jordan and Jamie Pacheco, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:11 p.m. March 2, 2020
- Aaliyah Thompson and Daylin Haynes, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:22 p.m. March 3, 2020
- Ralph and Lindsey Crolley, a son, 7 pounds, at 12:16 p.m. March 4, 2020
- Conrad and Hilary Kofron, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:02 p.m. March 4, 2020
- Robert III and Krystal Alcorta, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:59 p.m. March 4, 2020
