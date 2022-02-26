DeTar Hospital
- Veronica Martinez and Ryan Wilke, of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022
- Hillary Villegas and Cameron Knox, a daughter, 3 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Mary Valentine and Hunter Mudd, of Converse, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Haycock, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022
- Jacy Neece and Christopher Rey, of Pettus, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:36 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022
- Mr. and Ms. Joshua Valenzuela, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. Feb. 5, 2022
- Darcie Hadley and Travis Ross, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:59 a.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Chelsea Berlanga and Michael Paredes, of Refugio, a daughter, 5 pounds, at 4:44 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Tatyana Curl and Kamryn Burley, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Brice Luna and Joshua Barnett, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022
- Doralinda Ayala and Juan Castillo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Randall Brewer, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022
- Jessika Ramirez and Felipe Valero, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 3 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
