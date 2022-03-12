DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Francisco Torres and Sonia Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:43 p.m. Feb. 11, 2022
- Daniel Lugo and Lyzette Lugo, a son, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:01 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022
- Kevin and Kendall Rother, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 13, 2022
- Jose Plata IV and Araceli Muraira, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Serenity Martinez and Benny Jaramillo, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Jerrid Lewis and Opal Ballard, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022
- Analisa Butler and Tevin Austin, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022
- Eric Vasquez and Tricia Quintero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022
- Nicholas Bingham and Caryn Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Christopher and Kelsey Cunningham, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Cinthia Y. Villeda-Gonzalez, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 18, 2022
- Michelle Tapia and Jacob Sheehan, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022
- Brian and Ashley Williams, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022
- Clinton and Miranda Blaha, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:59 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022
- Samuel and Jaclyn Foegelle, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022
- Daniel and Whitney Kocurek, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:03 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022
- Victor and Tiffany Laredo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:19 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022
- Ross and Karsen Novian, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Jimmy Canales and Devonna Flores, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Michael and Britnie Leita, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Vallejo, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 25, 2022
- Bryan and Jenna Buzek, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:39 a.m. March 1, 2022
- Fred Koenig and Marissa Solis, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. March 1, 2022
- Gina Vasquez de Cortez, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. March 2, 2022
- Shadiamond Leggett, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. March 3, 2022
- Benjamin Hinojosa and Skiler Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:50 a.m. March 3, 2022
- Erica Martinez and Chanse Dowell, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. March 4, 2022
