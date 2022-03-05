DeTar Hospital

  • Courtney Camacho and Alan Mendez Jr., of Goliad, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 13, 2022
  • Kaley Chavez and Jared Mahan, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:59 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
  • Mykala Garza and Xavier Pedraza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Garcia, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
  • Marilyn Weygand and Tyson Barfield, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
  • Malory Perez, a son, 9 pounds, at 6:56 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
  • Nyla Contreras and Joshua Cortez, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 15, 2022
  • Celeste Villarreal and Albert Arredondo Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 15, 2022
  • April Cantu and Robert Garza Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Justin Matias, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022
  • Candice Flores and Adam Licerio, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Luke Ledwig, of Bay City, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Lydia Garza, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ramirez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Burris, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:28 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lecon, of Shiner, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
  • Zadea Escobar and Matthew Vela, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4 a.m. Feb. 20, 2022
  • Morgan Allen, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 20, 2022
  • Kelsey Walters and Victor Mendoza, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022
  • Shaniel Lott and Crysten Williams, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022
  • Lucia Trevino and Jaime Rosas Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022
  • Marisela Perez and Joseph Hernandez, of Kenedy, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022
  • Ashley Valenzuela and Jose Longoria Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
  • Sara Benitez, a son, 6 pounds, at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
  • Edith Gonzalez and Cristobal Guerrero, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:29 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Osegueda, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Petrash, a son, 7 pounds, at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
  • Mattison Arrisola and John Hensely III, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:28 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Novak, of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:01 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022
  • Felicia Garcia and Matthew Vasquez, of El Campo, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022
  • Christina Garcia and Edward Placencio Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 27, 2022
  • Grace Gonzales and Chad Hardin, of Cuero, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022
  • Mercedes Jaycox and Dominic Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.