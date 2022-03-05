DeTar Hospital
- Courtney Camacho and Alan Mendez Jr., of Goliad, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 13, 2022
- Kaley Chavez and Jared Mahan, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:59 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Mykala Garza and Xavier Pedraza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:57 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Garcia, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Marilyn Weygand and Tyson Barfield, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Malory Perez, a son, 9 pounds, at 6:56 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022
- Nyla Contreras and Joshua Cortez, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 15, 2022
- Celeste Villarreal and Albert Arredondo Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 15, 2022
- April Cantu and Robert Garza Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Matias, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022
- Candice Flores and Adam Licerio, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:11 a.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Luke Ledwig, of Bay City, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Lydia Garza, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ramirez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Burris, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:28 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lecon, of Shiner, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022
- Zadea Escobar and Matthew Vela, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4 a.m. Feb. 20, 2022
- Morgan Allen, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 20, 2022
- Kelsey Walters and Victor Mendoza, a son, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022
- Shaniel Lott and Crysten Williams, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022
- Lucia Trevino and Jaime Rosas Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022
- Marisela Perez and Joseph Hernandez, of Kenedy, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 23, 2022
- Ashley Valenzuela and Jose Longoria Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Sara Benitez, a son, 6 pounds, at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Edith Gonzalez and Cristobal Guerrero, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:29 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Osegueda, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Petrash, a son, 7 pounds, at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
- Mattison Arrisola and John Hensely III, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:28 p.m. Feb. 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Novak, of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:01 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022
- Felicia Garcia and Matthew Vasquez, of El Campo, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022
- Christina Garcia and Edward Placencio Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, at 11:03 p.m. Feb. 27, 2022
- Grace Gonzales and Chad Hardin, of Cuero, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022
- Mercedes Jaycox and Dominic Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.