DeTar Hospital
- Jasmine Maseda, of Katy, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:53 p.m. March 11, 2021
- Michaelah Morgan and Richard Neilson III, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:42 p.m. March 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Heysouierdo, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:17 p.m. March 13, 2021
- Chrysta Guerrero and Joshua Longoria, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. March 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Kristofer Karnei, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:37 p.m. March 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Elu Hulsey, of Louise, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:46 p.m. March 15, 2021
- Lauren Kennedy and Jerry Rogers III, of Inez, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:01 a.m. March 17, 2021
- Tayla Smith and Tamarcus McGrew, a son, 8 pounds, at 2:06 p.m. March 17, 2021
- Jhoanna Estrada Rodriguez and Martin Picazo Torrez, of Ganado, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:13 p.m. March 17, 2021
- Selena Zanders and Jacob Guerra, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:59 a.m. March 18, 2021
- Nicole Clouatre and Christopher Gutierrez, of Bloomington, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:09 p.m. March 18, 2021
- Mirisa Ovalle and Juan Perez III, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. March 20, 2021
- Breanna Rubesh and Blake McCracken, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:03 p.m. March 21, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Freddy Tovar, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. March 22, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Grant McGehee, of Yoakum, a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:30 p.m. March 23, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- Celia Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:47 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021
- Chris Yzaguirre and Michelle Fuentes, a son, 3 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:41 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021
- Ju’Leo Lira and Jordnaye King, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:58 a.m. Feb. 21, 2021
- Ariel Sanchez and Austin Rabalais, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:14 a.m. Feb. 21, 2021
- Julissa Emiliano and Juan Salinas, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021
- Curtis Tilmon and Melanie Minter, a son, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021
- Christopher Palacios and Vaness Mojica, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021
- Tiffany Barefield and John Prado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:01 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021
- Kelsie and Shane Drozd, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. Feb. 23, 2021
- Carissa Shworles and Cody Keesecker, a son, 2 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021
- Brycen and Reegan Saxton, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:44 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Fernandez, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Kolton Smith, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces at 10:36 a.m. Feb. 25, 2021
- Joyce Perez and Zach Gaona, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8 a.m. Feb. 26, 2021
- Matthew Baca and Regina Jones, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021
- Jose and Laekyn Lemus, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. March 1, 2021
- Vickie Navarro and Jake Delagarza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:35 p.m. March 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Philip W. Stevens Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:31 p.m. March 1, 2021
- John and Lady Tha, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:51 a.m. March 3, 2021
- Michael A. Pena Jr. and Emily Hamilton, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:29 p.m. March 3, 2021
- Mariah and Leandra Tinney, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:16 p.m. March 3, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Abel Almaguer III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. March 4, 2021
- Calista Barrios and Tyler Baladez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:32 p.m. March 4, 2021
- Destiny Meeks and Cody Hart, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:15 p.m. March 8, 2021
- Ryan and Vanessa Williams, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. March 29, 2021
- Araceli and Nemesio Palomares, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:41 a.m. March 10, 2021
- Skylar and Kara Stevens, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:57 a.m. March 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Perez Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:07 p.m. March 10, 2021
- Iranesha Kuykendall, twins: A) son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 9:48 a.m. March 11, 2021; B) son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces at 9:49 a.m. March 11, 2021
- Joshua and Lexie San Miguel, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. March 11, 2021
- Johnetta Thomas and Clarence Wilson Jr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:03 p.m. March 11, 2021
- Gabrielle Zarate and Dustin Helmer, a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8 a.m. March 16, 2021
- Skylar Redding, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. March 16, 2021
