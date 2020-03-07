DeTar Hospital
- Emily Vitale and Alex Brito, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020
- Brittany and Matthew Johnson, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020
- Patricia and Mica Herrera, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020
- Brianna Trevino and Lorenzo Lopez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Natho Jr., of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:27 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Chatterton, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:46 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chapman, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 20, 2020
- Marisol Pena and Paul Casarez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020
- Alyssa Gamez and Jonathan Licerio, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020
- Christine Van Buren and Ramon Cavazos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 21, 2020
- Fabian Jr. and Megan Garcia, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
