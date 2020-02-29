DeTar Hospital
- Audri Cantu and Justin Alonzo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:12 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020
- Jeromy and Phallon Neitch, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:14 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020
- Brittany Rosales and Cesar Quintana, of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:33 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020
- Keanna Williams and Rene Sauseda, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020
- Eric and Tasha Roznovsky, of Hallettsville, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:42 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020
- Suezette Calderon and Donavon Cantu, of Goliad, a son, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 13, 2020
- Melanie Jimenez and Thomas Kirkpatrick, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Salinas Jr, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Colten Harris, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jose and Rebecca Quevedo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020
- Gabriella Garcia and Darren Capistran, of Goliad, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:34 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020
- Samantha Houston and Cory Bruns, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:46 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020
- Meagan Garcia and Joe Ragusin III , a son, 5 pounds, at 5:41 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020
- Jada Quintanilla and Terrance Lewis Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Mr. and Mrs. David Longoria, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020
- Destanie Rodriguez and Javier Chapa Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020
- Whitney Gates, a son, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:42 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven L. Jones, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 14, 2020
- Roberto and Alice Rivas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:56 a.m. Feb. 15, 2020
- Damian Oranday and Hilary Serna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020
- Bailey Cavazos and Colton Gonzales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020
- Lorenzo Lamas and Kristiana Lopez, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020
- Emily and John Rogers, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020
- Gerardo Hernandez and Celina Rodriguez, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020
