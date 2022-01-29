DeTar Hospital
- Alejandra Cruz and Joshua Olds, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:26 p.m. Jan. 10, 2022.
- Alexandra Urban and Jesse Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022.
- Ashley Lollis and Connor Callaway, a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022.
- Katelynn Martinez and Nathan Johnson, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022.
- Maura Garcia and Roberto Orozco, of Yoakum, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:23 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022.
- Kayla Sepeda, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022.
- Brittany Hubbard and Maison Rickman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 18, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Amerson, of Seadrift, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:42 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Loper Jr., of Hobson, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022.
- Zabrina Hernandez and Jesus Calzontzin Castillo, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:53 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Adamek, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds, at 9:01 a.m. Jan. 20, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Rumaldo Gonzalez, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 20, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Fitzgerald, of Ganado, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 8:04 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022.
- Brianna Guerra and Jason Aguilar Jr., a daughter, 4 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:07 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022.
- Mr. and Mrs. Leonardo Segovia, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:24 a.m. Jan. 22, 2022.
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
