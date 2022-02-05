DeTar Hospital

  • Jetta Mobley and Casey Laughhunn, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 24, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jose Hernandez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:17 a.m. Jan. 25, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Fabian Guerrero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:34 a.m. Jan. 25, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Grady, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Reagan Vaughan, of Runge, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Cody Plant, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Pete Zamora, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022
  • Abigail Adamson and Roy McLaurin, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:53 a.m. Jan. 29, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. John Stockbauer IV, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 30, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Brewer, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022
  • Brianna Saenz and Victor Borgfeld, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:27 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Joel Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022
  • Nicole Ramos and Valentin Cavazos Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022

Citizens Medical Center

  • Justin and Gypsie Deason, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:37 a.m. Jan. 11, 2022
  • Ms. Zoey Johnson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022
  • Jesse and Chelsey Dickerson, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022
  • Katherine Gonzales and Aaron Cates, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022
  • Jose and Alexandria Aguirre, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022
  • Jacklyn Tijerina and Paul Torres, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022
  • Matthew and McKenzie Laqua, a son, 6 pounds, at 11:33 a.m. Jan. 16, 2022
  • Alexis Arvizu and Jessica Gutierrez Lambarria, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:27 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022
  • Stephanie Main and Aaron Anglin, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 18, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. John McCall, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022
  • Sada Garcia and Jared Ortiz, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022
  • David Flores Jr. and Stephanie Suarez, a son, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022
  • Nina Morin, a daughter, 4 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Julian Cisneros, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 20, 2022
  • Leobardo Mendez and Victoria Martinez, twins: a daughter, 4 pounds, 2 ounces at 9:27 a.m. and a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022
  • Joseph Lozano and Christina Mader, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022
  • Robert Soliz and Teresa Martinez, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:36 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Clint Cox, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:16 a.m. Jan. 22, 2022
  • Bradley and Monica Rosales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:06 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022
  • Quentin Almaguer and Nicole Liserio, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Louis Koester, twins: a daughter, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:01 a.m. and a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Denzell Banks, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022

