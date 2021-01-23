DeTar Hospital
- Ariel Garcia and Andrew Williams, a son 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Machacek, of Shiner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 3, 2021
- Louciana Balderas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:21 a.m. Jan. 3, 2021
- Jessica Sophus and Michael Lee, of Ganado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:04 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021
- Cheyenne Speers and Aaron Williamson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021
- Vanessalei Gonzales and Augustine Baladez Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:40 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021
- Mystikal Shelly and Lloyd Greely, of Sealy, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021
- Vanessa Garcia and Eric Deleon, a daughter, 10 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Reynolds, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Cortes, of Inez, a son, 8 pounds, at 7:47 a.m. Jan. 6, 2021
- Angelica Espinoza and Joel Ramirez, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 9:54 a.m. Jan. 6, 2021
- Brittany Kamplain and Remington Steele, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021
- Danielle Lopez and Justo Garcia Jr., of Vanderbilt, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:03 a.m. Jan. 9, 2021
- Becca Turner and Casey Simons, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:32 a.m. Jan. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Edward Miller III, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 11, 2021
- Destiny Rodriguez and Christian Garcia, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021
- Leslie Chavez and Travis Mesa, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021
- Bianca Garcia and De’Priest Turner, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:03 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 12, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Luis Lopez, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021
- Mary Valdez and Angel Villalobos, a son, 9 pounds, at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021
- Araceli Muniz and Fernando Almaraz, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:52 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021
- Laura Marshall and Johnathan Demorest, of Rosenberg, a son, 9 pounds, at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Murphy, a daughter, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:23 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021
- Kayla Lakey and Zachry Ramos, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:36 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021
- Jessica Mendoza and Raymond McGee, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
