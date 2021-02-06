DeTar Hospital
- Lindsay Lopez and Sergio Marin II, a daughter, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 20, 2021
- Pamela Aguila, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021
- Ariana Olvera and Angel Lozano, of Edna, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021
- Chelsey Cotton and Andres Mata, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 21, 2021
- Chantayvia Dembo and De’Quarius Ford, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021
- Destiny White and Esteven Morales, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021
- Michelle Woodard and Darrail McDaniel, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:08 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021
- Patricia Medina and Jose Alvarado III, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:16 a.m. Jan. 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Shaye Gohlke, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 25, 2021
- Sara Watson and Tel Holland, a son, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:49 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Speck, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021
- Amber Shuey and Christopher Kolbe, of Ganado, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Bland, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Liliana Pinon and Adrian Moreno, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:41 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Jenicia Guevara and Robert Davis III, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:13 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Cenaida Gonzales and Nathaniel Rosales, a son, 8 pounds, 3:39 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Serena Deanda and Saige Servantes, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:25 p.m. Jan. 27, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
