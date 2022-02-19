DeTar Hospital
- No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Leobardo Mendez and Victoria Martinez, twins: a son, 4 pounds, 2 ounces at 9:27 a.m. and a son, 4 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 21, 2022
- Steven and Maci Hermes, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:21 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Matthew Torres and Alexis Salazar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:21 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Tevin Jermaine Girdy and Kassandra Perez, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Zach and Jewel Gardner, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Mario Mojica, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022
- Jayde Garcia and Devious Sanchez, a daughter, 9 pounds, at 4:27 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022
- Vicente Avalos Jr and Mia Solis, a son, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, 2022
- Leann Olivares and Joaquin Cabrera, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:39 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Hannah Starkey Smith and Benjamin Smith, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Kragan Johnson and Tayla Gardley, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:11 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Amber Pruski and Matthew Hale, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022
- Lea Ramirez and Dante Bigham, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:07 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022
- Daisy Renee Villalobos and Devin Lee Deck, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022
- Robert Anthony and Samantha Leann Ayala Santos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:07 a.m. Feb. 9, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Simpson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:23 p.m. Feb. 9, 2022
- Maria Flores and Andy Camargo, twins: a daughter, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:42 p.m. and a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022
- Jason and Mallori Lee, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022
- Kristina Hartley and Justin Vega, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022
- Anna Marie Luera and Christopher Haldaman Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. Feb. 10, 2022
- Jamerson and Lavonna Russell, a daughter, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. Feb. 11, 2022
