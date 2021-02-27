DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. John Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 3:06 p.m. Feb. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Perez, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:01 p.m. Feb. 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian Ybarbo, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:04 a.m. Feb. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. James Garza, twins, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:23 a.m. and a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:23 a.m. Feb. 9, 2021
- Kelyn Windham and Kristopher Barns, a son, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:59 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Santiago Herrera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 10, 2021
- Yesenia Lozano and Duane Sullivan Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:44 a.m. Feb. 10, 2021
- Betxy Caracheo, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Griffith, of Ganado, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:16 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021
- Kimberly Duran and Alfonso Maldonado, of Nordheim, a son, 3 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021
- Tana Sorrells and Matthew Hoffman, a son, 7 pounds, at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021
- Breanna Uresti and Charles Diggs, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Feb. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. James Gardere, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Spenser Lassmann, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:31 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021
- Gabrielle Zarate and Charles Lopez, of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:37 a.m. Feb. 14, 2021
- Madison Mesa and John Ornelas, of Bloomington, a son, 8 pounds, at 6:18 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021
- Dulce Alvarado and Robert Flores Jr, of Tivoli, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Simone, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:38 a.m. Feb. 16, 2021
- Melanie Harvey and Coltin Shaffett, of Ganado, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. Feb. 18, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Reyes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021
- Sabrina Castro and Devin De Los Santos, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:10 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob, of Edna, a daughter, 2 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:25 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021
- Katelyn Corporon and Aidan Pompa, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:05 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021
- Jessica Shoup and Jeramy Escalona, a son, 10 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:54 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Tomas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. Feb. 19, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Rendon, a daughter, 1 pound, 6 ounces, at 2:19 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021
- Deanna Hencerling and Richard Sheehan III, a son, 3 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
- Hailey Kendrick, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021
- Marissa Cervantes, a son, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 24, 2021
- Marc Baladez and RubyAnn Rodriguez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 25, 2021
- Samantha Salazar and Johnny Andrew Watson II, a daughter, 8 pounds, at 12:58 p.m. Jan. 25, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Skylar Goodman, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:57 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021
- Mathieu Nelson and Kaitlyn Schrade, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:19 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021
- Brandon and Katie Bagwell, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:28 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021
- Andres and Frances Betancud, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021
- Jenniferlynn Espindola and Rocky Gonzales Jr., a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021
- Taffie A. Etoll and Terry L. Flowers, a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021
- Ralph Rosas Jr. and Patsy Resendez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021
- Exiquio and Emily Gamez, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021
- Marshall and Brittany McGill, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:08 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021
- Lacey Isbell and Koby Davis, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:57 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Blake, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:09 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Ruben and Karen Garza, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 5:48 a.m. Feb. 5, 2021
- Arasely Ortiz and Glo Doh, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:42 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021
- Suneishly Velez Morales, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021
- Meagan and Murphy Carriere, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Benito and Laura (Lopez) Olmedo, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:38 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021
- Samuel Cuellar and Victoria Lozano, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces,m at 2:54 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021
- Rolando and Vanessa Canchola, a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:56 a.m. Feb. 12, 2021
- Dalton and Jenna Shafer, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021
- Monique Lucas and Juan Carlos Lazaro, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:22 a.m. Feb. 15, 2021
- Karlie Muschalek and James Hoffman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:03 a.m. Feb. 15, 2021
- Meghan Odell and Kevin Sprague, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021
- Jaela McAfee and Angel Penaloza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:46 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.