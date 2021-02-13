DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Diem, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021
- Michelle Pack and Mark Podolak, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021
- Brianna Pacheco and Aaron Gonzales, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. James Koehne, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Flowers III, of Inez, a son, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021
- Alexandria Urban and Jesse Garza, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 2, 2021
- Taryn Gilpatrick and Michael Nunez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:52 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021
- Jolene Cantu and Donaven Ferretiz, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:27 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Casey Tucker and Mark Speelman Jr., a daughter, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Toryn Littles and Isaiah Perez, of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Makenna Yandell and Cody Trahan, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Jessica Reyna and Marc Rodriguez Sr., a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021
- Rebecca Durant and Jerrett Myers, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:54 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021
- Elizabeth Rodriguez and Benjamin Rodriguez, of Placedo, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 7, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
