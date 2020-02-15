DeTar Hospital
- Amanda Cloessner and Cody Jaeger, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ohrt, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Luis Gonzalez, of Yoakum, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:51 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020
- Shane and Brittani Nicholson, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:08 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020
- Michelle Medina and Nathan Besler Sr., of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:59 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020
- Cecellia Smith and Juan Ruiz Jr., of Cuero, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Mendoza III, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020
- Alexis Tatum and Jerry Mansios Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Larry Vasquez Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020
- Anhila Rocha and Nathan Hermes, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Keen, of Louise, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
