DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Kasey and Crystle Killebrew, twins: a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:55 a.m.; a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020
- Frankie and Angelica Garza, a daughter, 4 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020
- Amasty and Denzell Banks, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces at 10:27 p.m., Jan. 4, 2020
- Jesus Perez and Michelle Cavazos, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Lauro Salinas Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 7, 2020
- Courtney Hinojosa and James Barrientez, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 8, 2020
- Jerry and Chelsea Martinez, a son, at 12:38 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Cale Smith, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:48 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020
- Tate and Jenna Darilek, twins: a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 10, 220 at 12:44 p.m.; a daughter, 4 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020
- Jose Cervantes Jr. and Samantha Trevino, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020
- Chris and Carly Wall, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020
- Samantha Barker, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Rudy Garza Jr. and Kardell Valenzuela, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Edgar and Gina Perez, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020
- Darian Garza and Miguel Santos, twins: a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:30 p.m.; a son, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020
- Tyler and Stephanie Pekar, a son, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:35 a.m. Jan. 16, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Andel, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces at 12:29 p.m, Jan. 17, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Payne, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020
- Cody Cowsert and Coridell Camacho, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020
- Melissa Gracia and David Wise, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020
- Bertha Smith and Cody Harris, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Ray Martinez, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020
- Mr. Aldo and Mrs. Elizabeth Cardona, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. Jan. 21, 2020
- Jake and Bianca Smiley, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Aiden Everett, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 24, 2020
- Larry and Celesta Washington, a son, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 25, 2020
- Dallas Lauper and Alyssa Cisneros, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020
- Jake and Melissa Startz, a son, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020
- Gabrielle Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Schubert, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:01 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020
- David and Crystal Hurta, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020
- Felipe Cortez Jr. and Chelsea Pena, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:29 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020
