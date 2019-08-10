DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. William Upham, a daughter, 8 pounds,
- 2 ounces, at 12:21 p.m.
- July 29, 2019
- Sandra Lee Willarreal and Stewart Tanner, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:04 a.m.
- July 30, 2019
- Destinee Rodriguez and Tommy Hopes, a daughter,
- 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6 p.m. July 30, 2019
- Veronica Camacho and Joshua Martinez, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:34 p.m. July 30, 2019
- Gabriella Torres and Charles Garcia Jr., of Bloomington, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:02 a.m. July 31, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Gregorio Salazar III, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:43 p.m. July 31, 2019
- Vanessa Estrada Valencia and Kelbin Pinon, of Shiner, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Cody Martinez, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- Thomas Barrientez and Alexis Ybarra, a son, 6 pounds,
- 3 ounces, at 1:12 p.m.
- July 13, 2019
- Casimiro Villarreal Jr. and Kara Plummer, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:02 a.m. July 14, 2019
- Jeff Morin Jr. and Allyssa Rosales, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. July 15, 2019
- Oscar Rodriguez and Madylenn Beltran, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:48 p.m. July 15, 2019
- Arianna Uriegas and Eugene Gutierrez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. July 16, 2019
- Ambria Cofield and Laron Bates, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:57 p.m.
- July 17, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Andres Jr. and Frances Betancud, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:36 p.m. July 17, 2019
- Angel Mendez Jr. and Priscilla Gonzales, a son, 8 pounds,
- 3 ounces, at 7:55 a.m.
- July 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Alex, a daughter, 6 pounds, at 3:49 p.m. July 18, 2019
- Marissa Atilano and Steven Solis, a son, 3 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. July 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Clay Stindt, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:49 a.m. July 23, 2019
- John and Katherine Rivera, a daughter, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:36 a.m.
- July 23, 2019
- Pablo Rodriguez and Selene Pineda, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:17 p.m. July 23, 2019
- Aaron Arriaga and Caitlin Beames, a son, 6 pounds,
- 15 ounces, at 6:08 p.m.
- July 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. James Debusk, a daughter, 8 pounds,
- 9 ounces, at 11:35 a.m.
- July 29, 2019
- Jacob and Erika LaBelle, a son, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:55 a.m. July 30, 2019
- Christina Banda and John Pena, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. July 30, 2019
- Pedro Bautista and Amber Orsak, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:46 p.m.
- July 31, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Perez-Ramos, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:45 p.m. July 31, 2019
- Trey and Kayla Neel, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 1, 2019
- David J. and Allison Renken Steffek, a daughter, 7 pounds,
- 7 ounces, at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1,
- 2019
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.