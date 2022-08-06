DeTar Hospital
- Suezette Calderon and John Perez, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:56 a.m. July 1, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Mauricio Ramos, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. July 1, 2022
- Jenna Benavides and Bernard Holcomb Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:06 a.m. July 3, 2022
- Teisha Franklin and Zackary Jones, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:30 p.m. July 4, 2022
- Katerena Medellin and Christopher Garcia, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:10 a.m. July 5, 2022
- Sarah Ellis and Kolton Neely, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:09 p.m. July 5, 2022
- Ashley Holan and Jared Weatherly, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:58 a.m. July 6, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Ramos, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. July 6, 2022
- Payton Molina and Julio Arzate, of Yoakum, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:59 p.m. July 6, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Austin Eastlick, of Ganado, a son, 8 pounds, at 12:31 p.m. July 7, 2022
- Tabitha Arnecke and Ricky Turner Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:37 p.m. July 7, 2022
- Brandee Garcia and Samuel Saenz Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:15 p.m. July 8, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Coy Dillard, of Goliad, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:12 a.m. July 10, 2022
- Allison Sanchez and Brayden Tillery, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:23 p.m. July 11, 2022
- Makayla Guerra and Carlos Almeda Jr., of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:15 p.m. July 11, 2022
- Annabelle Persinger and Dylan Kohutek-Kouches, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. July 12, 2022
- Haley Garcia and Kaden Lara, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:36 p.m. July 12, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Salinas, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 12:12 a.m. July 14, 2022
- Kelsie Delossantos and Xavier Cantu, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8 a.m. July 14, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Salinas, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:23 a.m. July 15, 2022
- Chazmynne Welsey and Xavier Redland, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. July 15, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
