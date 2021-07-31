DeTar Hospital

  • Angeline Valdez and Joel Martinez Jr., a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. July 13, 2021
  • Linda Guyer and Marvin McCooks, III, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:01 p.m. July 14, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Alvarez, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:36 p.m. July 14, 2021
  • Alejandra Robles and Travis Hughes, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. July 15, 2021
  • Roselyne Kingiri and Sospeter Wandai, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:19 p.m. July 15, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Yulian Nino, a daughter, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:18 p.m. July 15, 2021
  • Kimberly Suniga and Joseph Flores, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:05 p.m. July 16, 2021
  • Ana Rubio and Santiago Castro, of Blessing, a son, 5 pounds, at 11:01 p.m. July 16, 2021
  • Alexis Rodriguez and Bradley Massey, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:58 p.m. July 17, 2021
  • Yadira Guzman and Dominic Galindo, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:52 p.m. July 18, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Chance Harryman, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:47 p.m. July 18, 2021
  • Zoe Baladez and Adrian Ramirez, of Bloomington, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:29 p.m. July 19, 2021
  • Azaria Thorne, of Shiner, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:55 p.m. July 19, 2021

Citizens Medical Center

  • Marlen Martinez and Trey Licerio, a son, 6 pounds, at 8:21 p.m. July 14, 2021
  • Melissa Bounds and Andrew Rodriguez, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. July 15, 2021
  • Cody and Brooke Lubyinesky, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:18 p.m. July 15, 2021
  • Chayston and Cheyann Halepaska, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:10 a.m. July 18, 2021
  • Victor and Kristie Orduna, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:42 a.m. July 19, 2021
  • Sara Matula and Tyson Sipple, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:36 p.m. July 19, 2021
  • Stephanie Winter, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:49 p.m. July 19, 2021
  • Michael and Brittney Schlenker, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:46 p.m. July 20, 2021
  • Aubrianne and Carlos Pena, a daughter, 4 pounds, at 3:28 p.m. July 20, 2021
  • Cody and Amanda McGarity, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. July 21, 2021
  • Xavier Huerta and Marisa Garcia, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:09 a.m. July 22, 2021

