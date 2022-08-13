DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Valencia, of Bloomington, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:48 a.m. July 18, 2022
- Audrey Nunez and Christopher Williams, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:20 p.m. July 18, 2022
- Aaliyah Ceballos and Elijah Soto, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:25 p.m. July 18, 2022
- Justine Gutierrez, of Beeville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:16 p.m. July 18, 2022
- Hannah Bowman and James Barrett Jr., of Bay City, a son, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. July 19, 2022
- Jaqulynn Sanders and Travis Matula, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. July 19, 2022
- Kristy Reyes, of Runge, a daughter, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:02 p.m. July 19, 2022
- Britney Padierna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:52 p.m. July 21, 2022
- Aubry Williams, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8 a.m. July 22, 2022
- Dominique Vargas, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:10 p.m. July 22, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Moore, of Refugio, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. July 23, 2022
- Ariel Guzman and Alexandro Reyes Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:24 a.m. July 24, 2022
- Dulce Luna and Ronaldo Saenz, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:43 p.m. July 25, 2022
- Kiana Flores and Kaleb Rivera, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. July 25, 2022
- Faith Rangel and Joel Rodriguez, a son, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. July 26, 2022
- Shayleigh Sprague and Jacob Castaneda, of Goliad, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. July 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Riehs, of Edna, a son, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:38 p.m. July 26, 2022
- Kayla Lakey and Zachary Ramos, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:08 p.m. July 27, 2022
- Briana Dilworth and Ariel Contreras, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. July 28, 2022
- Haley Tislow and Damian Baldera, a daughter, 8 pounds at 5:48 p.m. July 28, 2022
- Caitlin Bowers and Matthew Alcantar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:17 p.m. July 28, 2022
- Kaitlyn Johnson and Aaron Glynn, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:14 a.m. July 29, 2022
- Marisela Avila and Luis Rodriguez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. July 29, 2022
- Brenda Pena and Cecilio Mar, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:09 p.m. July 29, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. James Alderete, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:08 p.m. July 31, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wilkinson, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. July 31, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
