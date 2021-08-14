DeTar Hospital

  • Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Ramirez, a daughter, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:26 p.m. July 20, 2021
  • Justyne Martinez, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:43 a.m. July 23, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jared Sizemore, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. July 24, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Austin Strelec, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:44 a.m. July 25, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Martinez Jr., of Kenedy, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. July 25, 2021
  • Erica Serna and Jimmie Sablatura Sr., of Palacios, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:45 p.m. July 25, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. James Puckett, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:22 p.m. July 26, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Olvera, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:45 p.m. July 26, 2021
  • Paulette Rodriguez and Adam Aguirre III, of Palacios, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 9:51 a.m. July 28, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Yanez Jr., of Seadrift, a daughter, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:28 p.m. July 28, 2021
  • Vicki Flores and Paul Reyna Sr., of Goliad, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. July 29, 2021
  • Jeniah Pena and Mark Ortiz, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:50 p.m. July 29, 2021
  • Alesha Earls and Milton Jenkins, of Edna, a son, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. July 30, 2021
  • Carissa Verde and Sergio Campuzano, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:03 p.m. July 31, 2021

Citizens Medical Center

  • Dana Aragon and Oscar Ramirez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:04 a.m. July 31, 2021
  • Joanna and Jonathan Flores, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021
  • Belinda Jaramillo and Enrique Herrera, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 4, 2021
  • Lupe Maldonado and Felicia Rhymer, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4, 2021
  • Amanda Porras and Jessy Gutierrez, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:39 p.m. Aug. 4, 2021
  • Jurnee Green, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Hernandez, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021
  • James and Ashley Helm, a son, 3 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021
  • Mr. and Mrs. Scottie & Christy Hysquierdo, twins: a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:42 p.m., and a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021
  • Ashley Torres and Shane Kuester, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:40 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021
  • Randy and Danyel Jaynes, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:43 a.m. Aug. 7, 2021
  • Anthony and Abbigale Brysch, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021
  • Isaac and Yasmin Garcia, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:36 a.m. Aug. 9, 2021
  • Johanna Henry and Nicholas Lee Lowe, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021

