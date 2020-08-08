DeTar Hospital
- Stephanie Martinez and Gilbert Alvarado III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:47 a.m. July 20, 2020
- Sarah Migl and Pedro Martinez, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. July 22, 2020
- Mercedes Amador Ruiz and Gabriel Ramirez Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. July 23, 2020
- Angel Ramirez and Rene Garza Barrientos, a son, 5 pounds, at 8:47 p.m. July 23, 2020
- Shelby Clayton and Dylan Atherton, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. July 24, 2020
- Mercedes Garcia and Charles Galindo, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:07 p.m. July 25, 2020
- Chloe Mercer and Devin Higdon, of Ganado, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:31 p.m. July 26, 2020
