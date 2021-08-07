DeTar Hospital
- No births reported
Citizens Medical Center
- Joseph Richardson and Cailey Martin, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10 a.m. July 26, 2021
- Vivian and Matthew Magbanua, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:27 a.m. July 27, 2021
- Joshua and Marissa Galvan, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:51 a.m. July 27, 2021
- Rebecca Zamora and Lorenzo Navarro, a daughter, 1 pound, 10 ounces, at 12:10 a.m. July 28, 2021
- Daniel Rojas and Margarita Salinas, a daughter, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. July 28, 2021
- Esteban and Deidre Martinez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:04 a.m. July 29, 2021
- Jayden Bland and Christopher Gonzales Jr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:43 a.m. July 29, 2021
- Alyssa and Robby Pena, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. July 29, 2021
- Jadyn Carrasco and Charles Baimbridge III, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. July 30, 2021
