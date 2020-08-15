DeTar Hospital
- Chase and Sarah Sanchez, of Louise, a son, 11 pounds, at 10:41 a.m. July 28, 2020
- Kayla Stock and James Pena, of Goliad, a daughter, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:55 p.m. July 28, 2020
- Christina and Jordan Pesl, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces at 7:11 p.m. July 28, 2020
- Myra Morales and John Rosas, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces at 1:39 a.m. July 29, 2020
- Robert and Kristin Wilkinson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. July 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Luis Garay Sr., a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:10 a.m. July 30, 2020
- Karly Critendon and Connor Sherrod, of Fort Worth, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:14 p.m. July 30, 2020
- Geoffrey and Bridget Striedel, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:57 p.m. July 30, 2020
- Noel and Jamie Etzler, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:20 p.m. July 30, 2020
- Amanda Ortiz and Julian Ramirez, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. July 31, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Genaro Hernandez, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. July 31, 2020
- Mariah Garcia and Julian Vasquez, of Cuero, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020
- April Pena and Cameron Ricketts, a son, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Taka and Ayumi Kusuhara, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:39 a.m. July 27, 2020
- Jordan and Kathryn Quinn, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:45 a.m. July 28, 2020
- Simya Garza and Manuel Camacho, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. July 28, 2020
- Baltasar and Lupita Barrientos, a son, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:26 p.m. July 28, 2020
- Ryan and Ashley Damborsky, a son, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. July 29, 2020
- Michelle LaRue and Glen Languerand, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. July 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe C. Benavides, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:50 a.m. July 31, 2020
- Brittany Rosas, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. William Smith, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:52 a.m. Aug. 2, 2020
- Agustina Partida, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:12 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Rodriguez, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:13 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Javier Hernandez, a son, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Shane and Courtney Kulik, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020
- Rolando Ruiz and Aaliyah Vela, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 4, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Smalley, a son, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:00 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.