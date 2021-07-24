DeTar Hospital
- Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Padilla, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:07 a.m. July 6, 2021
- Yesenya Valdez and Juan Garza, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:56 a.m. July 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Danial Potts Jr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:17 p.m. July 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Zengerle, of Cuero, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:29 p.m. July 6, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Murrah, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:24 a.m. July 7, 2021
- Katrina Escobar and Lawrence Solis, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:08 a.m. July 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Salinas, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:02 a.m. July 7, 2021
- Savanna Meeks, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:18 a.m. July 7, 2021
- Lupita Gonzales and John Valderrama Jr., a daughter, 9 pounds, at 2:20 p.m. July 7, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Seth Thamm, of Cuero, a daughter, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. July 7, 2021
- Chasmon Amie and Mar-Treylin Ware, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. July 7, 2021
- Hannah Villanueva and Bryce Diaz, of Kenedy, a son, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. July 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Ferree, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:13 p.m. July 8, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Burl Fitzgerald, of Lolita, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:03 a.m. July 9, 2021
- Alexis Ortiz and Emir Resendez, of Bloomington, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:14 a.m. July 9, 2021
- Marcus Jr. and Krysti Rangel, twins: a daughter, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:56 a.m. and a daughter, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:07 a.m. July 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Castaneda Jr., a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:27 p.m. July 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Conner Steadman, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. July 10, 2021
- Mr. and Mrs. Brian Upchurch, a son, 7 pounds, at 11:19 p.m. July 11, 2021
- Venesa Villarreal and Christian Rodriguez, of Edna, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. July 12, 2021
- Lucero Reyes, a daughter, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:27 p.m. July 12, 2021
- Starr Valdez and Damien Cuellar, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. July 12, 2021
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported
