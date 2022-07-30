DeTar Hospital
No births reported.
Citizens Medical Center
- Ruben and Melinda Cruz, twin daughters, twin A, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. and twin B, 3 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. July 7, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Dutch Rab, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. July 11, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hindman, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:50 p.m. July 11, 2022
- Maria Guadalupe Carrera and Terrell Antawaun National, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. July 12, 2022
- Jeremiah Plummer and Victoria Resendez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. July 13, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Eric Harbin, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8 a.m. July 14, 2022
- Ciara Velasquez and Robert Torres III, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. July 14, 2022
Brian Rangel and Analyse Baladez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. July 15, 2022
- Ivan and Alexandra Harrison, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:22 p.m. July 15, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Katch, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces,
- at 12:40 p.m. July 18, 2022
- Danielle Leos and Kevin Alaniz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:09 a.m. July 19, 2022
- Scott and Heather Coffman, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. July 19, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Layton Bartos, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. July 19, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Adam Achttien, a son, 10 pounds, at 11:43 a.m. July 20, 2022
- Clay and Betsy Stovall, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:05 a.m. July 21, 2022
- Kody and Kaci Clark, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:16 p.m. July 21, 2022
