DeTar Hospital

No births reported.

Citizens Medical Center

  • Ruben and Melinda Cruz, twin daughters, twin A, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. and twin B, 3 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. July 7, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Dutch Rab, a daughter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. July 11, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hindman, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:50 p.m. July 11, 2022
  • Maria Guadalupe Carrera and Terrell Antawaun National, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. July 12, 2022
  • Jeremiah Plummer and Victoria Resendez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. July 13, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Eric Harbin, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8 a.m. July 14, 2022
  • Ciara Velasquez and Robert Torres III, a daughter, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:39 p.m. July 14, 2022

Brian Rangel and Analyse Baladez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:29 p.m. July 15, 2022

  • Ivan and Alexandra Harrison, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:22 p.m. July 15, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Katch, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces,
  • at 12:40 p.m. July 18, 2022
  • Danielle Leos and Kevin Alaniz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:09 a.m. July 19, 2022
  • Scott and Heather Coffman, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. July 19, 2022 
  • Mr. and Mrs. Layton Bartos, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:45 p.m. July 19, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Adam Achttien, a son, 10 pounds, at 11:43 a.m. July 20, 2022
  • Clay and Betsy Stovall, a daughter, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:05 a.m. July 21, 2022
  • Kody and Kaci Clark, a son, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:16 p.m. July 21, 2022
  • Michelle and Francisco Banda, a son, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:20 p.m. July 21, 2022
  • Erik and Danielle (Burns) Barraza, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. July 21, 2022
  • Josh and Stephanie McNickles, a son, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:05 a.m. July 22, 2022
  • Lauro and Adrianna Salinas, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:31 a.m. July 22, 2022
  • Maria Lourdes De La Cruz Jose and Ernesto Miguel De La Cruz Batista, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:21 p.m. July 22, 2022
  • Shane and Abby Harryman, a son, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:27 p.m. July 24, 2022
  • Joey and Jennifer Rieder, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:02 a.m. July 25, 2022
  • Timothy and Carmen Solis, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:31 a.m. July 27, 2022

