DeTar Hospital
- Amy and Eric Fraire, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:57 p.m. July 15, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Waid Gauthier Jr., of Inez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:32 a.m. July 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Flowers III, a son, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:26 a.m. July 16, 2019
- Amy Garza and Fernando Juarez Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. July 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joel Fain, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 2:17 p.m. July 16, 2019
- Rylee Daughtry and Cody Collard, of Goerge West, a son, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. July 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Josh Fromme, of Goliad, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. July 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Weaver, of Cuero, a daughter, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:37 p.m. July 16, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Fuentez, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:57 p.m. July 18, 2019
- Liliana Pinon and Adrian Moreno, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:40 p.m. July 18, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joe Vallejo, of Seadrift, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. July 19, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Armando Perez, of Goliad, a daughter, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. July 19, 2019
- Ashley Baldera, of Kenedy, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:45 a.m. July 20, 2019
- Danielle Lester and Michael Garza, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:34 a.m., a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:36 a.m. July 21, 2019
- Savannah Espindola and Raul Salazar Jr., a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. July 22, 2019
- Jennifer and Nathan Neiser, of Schulenburg, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:04 p.m. July 22, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. James Alderete, of Port Lavaca, a son, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:47 p.m. July 22, 2019
- Marissa Gomez and Antoine Devault, of Beeville, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. July 24, 2019
- Vanessa Morales and Chris Flores Jr., of Port Lavaca, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:19 p.m. July 24, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Hernandez, of Edna, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:50 p.m. July 24, 2019
- Kelly Alexander and Morris Valentine, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. July 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Andres Puerto, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:33 p.m. July 25, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Francisco Cruz, of Weslaco, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. July 26, 2019
- Sabrina and Eric Sparks, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. July 26, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Angel Martinez, of Edna, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:49 p.m. July 27, 2019
Citizens Medical Center
- No births reported
