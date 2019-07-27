Editor’s Note: Announcements of births in Victoria County are published as a free public service based on information from local hospitals. For more information, call 361-580-6524. Those outside Victoria County, or more detailed or specially worded, are available for a fee through the classified advertising department. Call 361-574-1226. Paid birth announcements appear on this page in a box.
DeTar Hospital
- Taylor Beckham and Braden Ortiz, of Cuero, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:46 a.m. July 8, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Steven Nienhouse Jr., of Beeville, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:01 p.m. July 8, 2019
- Joshua and Kayla Bayer, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:28 p.m. July 8, 2019
- Jennifer Velasquez and Miguel Rios, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. July 9, 2019
- Raven Butler and Tony Padilla, a son, 7 pounds, at 8:32 p.m. July 9, 2019
- Jill Runnels and Travelle Irving, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:16 p.m. July 10, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacsiel Campos, of Cuero, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. July 10, 2019
- Brianna Saenz and Victor Borgfeld, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:43 a.m. July 11, 2019
- Crystal Straight and Adam Garcia, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. July 11, 2019
- Alicia Alvarez and Michael Buzzell Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:09 a.m. July 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Jason Daily, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:10 a.m. July 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Galvan, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:35 a.m. July 11, 2019
- Ruby Zarzosa and Christopher Rocha, of Refugio, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:09 p.m. July 11, 2019
- Mr. and Mrs. Roger Odem, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. July 12, 2019
- Maria Hernandez and Christopher Flores, a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:28 a.m. July 12, 2019
- Shannon Basalone and Michael Hernandez, a son, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:43 p.m. July 12, 2019
- Jennifer Morales and Edward Fernandez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:51 a.m.
Citizens Medical Center
- No births reported
