Citizens Medical Center
Cody and Danielle Jimenez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. June 13
Thomas and Sara Berger, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:52 a.m. on June 14
Ray Garza and Veronica Lopez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:19 p.m. June 15
Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Schul, a daughter, 4 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. June 16
Robert Arguellez and Sandra Valdez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:31 p.m. June 17
Victor and Rachel Huber, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:43 p.m. June 17
Mike Ramirez Jr. and Amanda Lydia Hernandez, a son, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:03 p.m. June 18
Randy and Danyel Jaynes, twins: a son, 5 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:22 p.m. and a son, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:24 p.m. June 21
Alonzo Hunt and Desiree Montez, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:06 a.m. June 22
Katlyn Perez and Matthew Monroy, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:43 p.m. June 22
Derick and Felicia Zimmerman, a daughter, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. June 23
Jose and Estrellita Briones, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. June 24
Mr. and Mrs. Luke Labeff, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:02 a.m. June 25
Nelson and Wendy Orosco Flores, a son, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. June 25
DeTar Hospital
No births reported
