DeTar Hospital

No births reported.

Citizens Medical Center

  • Julio Lopez and Mariah Diaz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:33 a.m. June 21, 2022
  • Robert and Olivia Sager, a son, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:47 p.m. June 21, 2022
  • Alyssa Hudson and James Bode Jr., a son, 8 pounds, at 6:22 p.m. June 22, 2022
  • Weston and Whitney Shoemate, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:54 p.m. June 22, 2022
  • Kelli and Estevan Guzman, a daughter, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:44 p.m. June 23, 2022
  • Robert Brown Jr. and Karen Renee Gregory, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:12 p.m. June 23, 2022
  • AJ McLaren and Devin Ross, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:33 p.m. June 24, 2022
  • Ashley Padilla, a daughter, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:16 a.m. June 26, 2022
  • Javier and Kaley Perez, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:40 p.m. June 28, 2022
  • Savanna Seachord and Matthew Tolar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5 a.m. June 29, 2022
  • Alasondra Kelley and Alexis Ugalde, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:58 p.m. June 29, 2022
  • Joshua and Victoria Wittkohl, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:49 a.m. June 30, 2022
  • Kendle and Alyssa Patek, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:01 p.m. July 1, 2022
  • Jordan and Kathryn Quinn, a daughter, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:52 p.m. July 1, 2022
  • Derric Robinson and Shelby Norwood, a son, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:23 p.m. July 2, 2022
  • Falcon and Kala Doyle, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. July 2, 2022
  • Blake and Kellsey Staff, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:18 p.m. July 3, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Morgan C. Ross, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:15 a.m., July 4, 2022
  • Andres and Jennifer Martinez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:12 a.m. July 4, 2022
  • Nick and Kayla Deluna, a son, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:11 a.m. July 5, 2022
  • Haley Hilt, a son, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:43 a.m. July 6, 2022
  • Isiah and Carolina Villarreal, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. July 6, 2022
  • Clayton and Monica Koop, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:52 p.m. July 6, 2022
  • Sara Valdez and Jonathon Cruz, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. July 7, 2022
  • James Zarbock and Makenzie Lubyinesky, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:36 p.m. July 7, 2022

