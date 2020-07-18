DeTar Hospital
- Sarah Shelley and Nick Degollado, of Point Comfort, a daughter, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:49 p.m. June 22,2020
- Brooke Tucker and Daileon Barefield, a daughter, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:52 a.m. June 23, 2020
- Belinda Perez and Mathew Stolte, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:45 p.m. June 23, 2020
- Renee Padron, of Port Lavaca, a daughter, 2 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:50 a.m. June 24, 2020
- Samantha Rosales and Mario Valles, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:37 p.m. June 24, 2020
- Nicole Mergele and Matthew Ratliff, a son, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:56 p.m. June 24, 2020
- Ashley and Aric Brocker, of Hallettsville, a son, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:50 p.m. June 24, 2020
- Kimberly Flores and Matcus Holcomb Jr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:07 a.m. June 25, 2020
- Marissa Martinez and Jaime Amezquita III, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. June 25, 2020
- Maria Cortes and Marc Mendez, of Ganado, a daughter, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:53 a.m. June 28, 2020
- Kristalyn Maldonado and Joshua Salinas, of Crowley, a son, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. June 28, 2020
- Trisha Tristan and Cesar Pena, of Ganado, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:55 a.m. June 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Errick Brown Sr., a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:32 p.m. June 29, 2020
- Jada Walton and Corvay Pearson Sr., a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:31 p.m. June 29, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Martinez Sr., a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:39 p.m. June 29, 2020
- Hilary and Edgar Ramos, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:04 p.m. June 29, 2020
- Crystal Soto and Christopher Rosales, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:30 a.m. June 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Juan Martinez III, of Beeville, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:33 p.m. June 30, 2020
- Samantha Garza and Hank Trevino, of Runge, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 11:30 p.m. June 30, 2020
- Janae Ramos and Christopher Hernandez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:06 a.m. July 1, 2020
- Brittany Deen and Jesse Gallegos, of Vanderbilt, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:40 a.m. July 1, 2020
- Barbara Pedrosa Baldenko and Steven Laro, of Meyersville, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:21 p.m. July 1, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Colten Behrens, of Orange Grove, a daughter, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. July 2, 2020
- Sarah and Mason Briscoe IV, of Hallettsville, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. July 2, 2020
- Cheyenne Hons and Dylan Garza, of Karnes City, a son, 2 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:14 a.m. July 3, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Heard Jr., of Edna, a son, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:09 p.m. July 4, 2020
- Genesis Valazco Brindis and Juan Torres, of Cuero, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:55 p.m. July 5, 2020
- Ashley Potcinske and Wylie Hobbs Jr., a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:05 a.m. July 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Brett Huegele, of Woodsboro, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:22 p.m. July 7, 2020
- Bianca Strane, of Ganado, a son, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:27 p.m. July 7, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Greer, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:51 a.m. July 9, 2020
- Jacklyn Wewe and Jesse Gonzales, of Yorktown, a son, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:39 p.m. July 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Justin Hicks, of Inez, a son, 8 pounds, at 5:08 p.m. July 9, 2020
- Alyssa DeLeon and Juan Sanchez Jr., a son, 4 pounds, at 8 a.m. July 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Martinez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:09 p.m. July 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Israel Samayoa, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:41 p.m. July 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Crestino Garcia, of Runge, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:03 a.m. July 11
- Dallas Berger and Randall Pickett, of Cuero, twins: a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:34 a.m., and a son 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:36 a.m. July 12
- Claudia Cumpian and Justin Morales, of Port Lavaca, a son, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:26 p.m. July 12, 2020
Citizens Medical Center
- Zachary Pacheco and Roshanne Guerra, a son, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:26 p.m. June 30, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah Gonzales, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. June 30, 2020
- Lauren L. Garcia and Jonathan Sepeda. a daughter, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:29 a.m. July 1, 2020
- Jon Michael and Marisella Banda, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:24 p.m. July 1, 2020
- James and Clarice Winzer, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:05 a.m. July 2, 2020
- Brenae McCloud and Keshawn Mayberry, a son, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. July 2, 2020
- Casey and Megan Newman, a daughter, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:22 a.m. July 3, 2020
- Wade and Sara Zedaker, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:32 a.m. July 6, 2020
- Joseph and Alyssa Beliveau, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. July 6, 2020
- Dennis and Casey Kalisek, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:47 a.m. July 6, 2020
- Brittany Carter and Matthew Dickinson, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 12:32 p.m. July 6, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Kocurek, a daughter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. July 6, 2020
- Angie Molina and Tracy Hicks, a son, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:45 a.m. July 7, 2020
- Joe Jr. and Julia King, a son, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:07 p.m. July 7, 2020
- Owen Townsend and Emerie Sorrell, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. July 7, 2020
- Jenae Williams and Blake Perez, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:31 a.m. July 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stoeltje, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. July 9, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Colt Daniel, a daughter, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:58 p.m. July 9, 2020
- Karlos and Janiah Maseda, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:42 a.m. July 10, 2020
- Josh Perez and Alicia Davis, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:08 p.m. July 10, 2020
- Oscar Alvarez and Cindy Hernandez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. July 10, 2020
- Michael Valderrama and Courtney Roberts, a son, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:08 p.m. July 10, 2020
- Mr. and Mrs. Blake Sbrusch, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:09 a.m. July 13, 2020
