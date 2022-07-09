DeTar Hospital
- Melanie Jones and Javon Stewart Sr., of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:18 a.m. June 22, 2022
- Destini Rojas and Alexander Noyola, of Bloomington, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. June 22, 2022
- Deanna Flores and Mark Almaguer, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:34 p.m. June 22, 2022
- Disiree Atkins and Adrian Gutierrez, a daughter, 2 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. June 23, 2022
- Jasmyne Tobias, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. June 23, 2022
- Eileen Moreno and Sebastian Liserio Sr., a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:14 p.m. June 23, 2022
- Jennifer Sanchez and Keondre Franklin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:30 p.m. June 23, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Breniot Ramirez Jr., twin daughters, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. and 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. June 24, 2022
- Ashley Carisalez and Joaquin Espinoza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:20 p.m. June 24, 2022
- Abree Cunningham and Kendrick Smith, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:21 p.m. June 24, 2022
- Amiee Charbula and Christopher Smith, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:51 a.m. June 25, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Koban Janak, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:39 a.m. June 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Benitez, twins, a son, 3 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:37 p.m. and a daughter, 3 pounds. 9 ounces, at 7:38 p.m. June 26, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Michael Martinez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. June 27, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Fischer, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. June 27, 2022
- Sara Sandoval and Aynjel Rosales, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:26 p.m. June 27, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Marco Maldonado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. June 27, 2022
- Mr. and Mrs. Braden Neskora, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. June 29, 2022
Citizens Medical Center
No births reported.
