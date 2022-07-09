DeTar Hospital

  • Melanie Jones and Javon Stewart Sr., of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:18 a.m. June 22, 2022
  • Destini Rojas and Alexander Noyola, of Bloomington, a daughter, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. June 22, 2022
  • Deanna Flores and Mark Almaguer, of Goliad, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:34 p.m. June 22, 2022
  • Disiree Atkins and Adrian Gutierrez, a daughter, 2 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. June 23, 2022
  • Jasmyne Tobias, a son, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:48 p.m. June 23, 2022
  • Eileen Moreno and Sebastian Liserio Sr., a daughter, 2 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:14 p.m. June 23, 2022
  • Jennifer Sanchez and Keondre Franklin, a daughter, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:30 p.m. June 23, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Breniot Ramirez Jr., twin daughters, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:44 p.m. and 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:47 p.m. June 24, 2022
  • Ashley Carisalez and Joaquin Espinoza, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:20 p.m. June 24, 2022
  • Abree Cunningham and Kendrick Smith, of Hallettsville, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:21 p.m. June 24, 2022
  • Amiee Charbula and Christopher Smith, a daughter, 7 pounds, at 7:51 a.m. June 25, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Koban Janak, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:39 a.m. June 26, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Benitez, twins, a son, 3 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:37 p.m. and a daughter, 3 pounds. 9 ounces, at 7:38 p.m. June 26, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Michael Martinez, a daughter, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:16 a.m. June 27, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Fischer, a son, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:56 p.m. June 27, 2022
  • Sara Sandoval and Aynjel Rosales, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:26 p.m. June 27, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Marco Maldonado, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:34 p.m. June 27, 2022
  • Mr. and Mrs. Braden Neskora, of Inez, a son, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. June 29, 2022

Citizens Medical Center

No births reported.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.